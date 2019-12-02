The Carroll County Times’ annual Holiday Hope campaign, when we ask the community for donations to help five Carroll County nonprofits, is underway and the first $400 has been raised.
Marilyn Sawaya started the fundraising this year, making the first contribution of $50 in memory of Ed Sawaya.
After that, other early donations included $100 from Russ and Cindy Klunk in memory of Donel Carl Ganz, an anonymous donation of $100 in memory of Jeanette Sloman, $50 from the Carroll County Coin Club in memory of the deceased members of the Carroll County Coin Club, $50 from Ray Hartman Jr. in memory of Joan Hartman, $50 from John and Kitty Moro in memory of John Moro Sr. and Larry Putgenter Sr.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Carroll Food Sunday, Neighbors in Need Year Round, Carroll Hospice, Access Carroll and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Carroll Community Bank is assisting the Times in collecting and processing donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A3, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 110 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation. The donation form can also be found online and printed out.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.