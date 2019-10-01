New Windsor’s annual music festival is entering its third year with four bands, a range of craft vendors and one high-profile guest.
Music on the Main started in 2016 with the aim of attracting more people to the town. And this year Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has reportedly been attracted to it as well.
“I wanted an event that would bring a lot of people into town to showcase our organizations, businesses and churches, and would want to come back for other events and to patronize our business,” Mayor Neal Roop said. “I brought this idea before the town council to take the place of our August Sunday concerts.”
Attendees of the free festival, to be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m, will be able to enjoy bands such as Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra, Morning Sky, The Josh Christina Band, and Half Serious. Each band will perform for a 90-minute set.
Some other attractions at the festival include a beer and wine garden, vintage and rare motorcycles, tours of the Lehigh Cement Company quarry and, of course, plenty of food.
The food vendors are: New Windsor fire company, with pit beef, pit ham and pit turkey; St. Paul United Methodist Church, with crab soup, hamburgers, hot dogs, pepperoni rolls and pie; Strawbridge United Methodist Church, with fried chicken and fried fish; Myer’s Crab Shack, with crab cakes and steamed shrimp; Uncle B’s Snowballs; and Whispering Breeze Farm, with various types of cheese.
Last year saw a great turnout, Roop said, and he anticipates a strong turnout this year as well.
“We have seen a large increase in attendance each year and expect that to continue this year,” he said.
One reason Roop expects a large turnout is the special guest they are expecting this year.
The governor’s expected attendance was announced on the festival’s Facebook page Monday.
According to Roop, he invited Hogan to the festival its first year in 2016 but he wasn’t able to attend because of a prior engagement — but this year seems to be different.
“I invite the governor to attend Music on the Main just about every time I see him," Roop said. "However, I have to give credit to Delegate Susan Krebs and Cabinet Secretary at Maryland Department of Budget and Management David Brinkley. They followed up on my request.”
New Windsor officials apparently found out about Hogan’s plans to attend the festival through his director of scheduling.
The mayor also plans to give the governor a tour of the College Avenue and Blue Ridge Avenue street project.
“Hopefully, a completed street project that includes a new storm drain system, new curbing, ramps, [Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant] sidewalks and paving," Roop said. "The contractor is nearly finished with the project. I’ll also mention our Main Street, High Streetscape project with the State Highway Administration, and Dielman Inn.”
Hogan’s communications office could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts.