History comes alive in Mount Airy during annual lecture series

Ruthann Benson, left, hands out popcorn to B.J. Dixon as the smell of movie theater popcorn fills the room before the Mount Airy Historical Society's first night of History 101 held at the Mount Airy Fire Station, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

History 101, an annual event series highlighting the history of Mount Airy, began Tuesday night with an hourlong event looking at the history of a Mount Airy movie theater presented by Historical Society of Mount Airy member Barbara Runkles.

A Wednesday event discussed Civil War era medical issues and on Thursday, a park ranger from Monocacy National Battlefield in Frederick will discuss the regiment stationed at Mount Airy’s Pine Grove Chapel during the Civil War. The free talk is set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, at the Carroll County Public Library Mount Airy branch, 705 Ridge Ave.

The final event at 7 p.m., Oct. 17, will be held at the Pine Grove Chapel and Cemetery, 737 S. Main St., Mount Airy. Anthony Cohen, a historian and author, will discuss the region’s Underground Railroad history.