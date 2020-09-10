Historical Society of Carroll County enlists Community Media Center for help with modified, high-tech gala

The high-tech solutions do not end there. Society galas have long included silent and live auctions to help raise funds, and this virtual one will be no different. The historical society has contracted with OneCause, a company that handles technical arrangements for charities seeking to do online auction bidding. Legacy Gala participants will now be able to bid using their smart phones. To participate, go to one.bidpal.net/HSCC to register for the online auction. While the virtual gala is free, all donations via this link are welcomed and encouraged.