Marsha Herbert was new to politics when she ran for and won a seat on the Carroll County Board of Education in 2016. Now, she wants four more years.
Herbert, vice president of the BOE, officially filed for reelection Monday at the Board of Elections. The primary election is scheduled for April 28 and two school board seats will be up for grabs — Herbert’s and Board President Donna Sivigny’s.
"For over three years, I have had the pleasure of serving teachers, parents, students, and the entire Carroll County community in my role on the Board of Education,” Herbert said in a news release announcing her bid for reelection. “I am excited to announce that I am seeking reelection in 2020 ... so I can continue to advocate for transparency, keep our local community a priority, and be a strong leader that produces results for our county’s school system.”
The release noted that Herbert has “forged positive working relationships with all of our county’s elected officials,” while also keeping the community involved in the Board’s decision-making process, including the recent vote to start school after Labor Day. During the 2016 election, Herbert talked about her appreciation for the Carroll County Career and Technology Center and, according to the release, she “is proud to have played an integral role in the upcoming four-year redesign and expansion project.”
Herbert retired from Carroll County Public Schools after teaching for more than 41 years. She is also a small business owner in Westminster, where she has operated Country Hill Farm for over 30 years, according to the release.