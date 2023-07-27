With excessive heat expected in region, Carroll County opens cooling centers

Excessive heat is forecast for Carroll County through Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees, but feel like 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

As a result the county government has announced that relief centers with air conditioning and water fountains will be open at public libraries, senior centers, the Department of Citizen Services and several private organizations during business hours until Saturday evening.

Carroll County Department of Public Safety and emergency manager Valerie Hawkins encouraged residents to use designated cooling facilities if needed.

“The various locations operating as cooling centers around Carroll County are a great resource for any resident who needs a place to cool off during the next few days as we experience excessively hot weather,” Hawkins said. “It’s important to check on family, friends and neighbors who may be more vulnerable to the heat, and to remember to consider the needs of pets and livestock as well.”

Residents are encouraged to stay in air-conditioned buildings and limit time outside, Hawkins said. Drinking ample water, reducing strenuous activity and wearing loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing also help prevent the hazards of excessive heat. Anyone vulnerable to extreme heat or who does not have proper protection in their homes may cool off in any of the following locations:

Westminster

Westminster Branch library, 50 E. Main St.: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday

Carroll County Veterans Independence Project, 95 Carroll St., Suite 104: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday

On Our Own of Carroll County, 265 E. Main St., Suite C: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday and Friday

Human Services Programs adult-only homeless shelter, 127 Stoner Ave.: 24 hours

Taneytown

Taneytown Branch library, 10 Grand Drive: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday

Hampstead

North Carroll Branch library, 2255 Hanover Pike: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday

North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday

Mount Airy

Mount Airy Branch library, 705 Ridge Ave.: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Ave.: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday

Eldersburg

Eldersburg Branch library, 6400 Hemlock Drive: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday

South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday

Finksburg