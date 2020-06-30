Person flown to hospital after suffering heart attack at Liberty Dam, fire official says

A person was flown to a hospital after suffering a heart attack at Liberty Dam, a local fire official said Tuesday.
The Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department received a call at about 3:16 p.m., according to Chief Ed Ruch. The person was taken in a Maryland State Police helicopter to shock trauma in critical condition at 4:56 p.m. It wasn’t clear Tuesday evening whether the person had fallen into the water.
Ruch could not disclose if the person was a male or a female, if the person had any other injuries, the person’s age or why they were at the dam at that time.
Maryland State Police could not provide further information Tuesday evening. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson could not be reached after multiple attempts.