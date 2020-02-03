Hazardous material crews and firefighters are at the Westminster building that is home to Carroll County government investigating a suspicious package received in the county commissioners’ third floor office earlier Monday.
Commissioner Stephen Wantz is inside the County Office Building with the package. He said there is a powder on the package similar to powdered sugar. The package was addressed to a county staff member, Wantz wrote in a text message.
County staff who are not quarantined have been evacuated, according to Chris Swam of the communications office. Staff have been told to stay away until 1:30 p.m.
There are no illnesses or injuries related to the incident, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office news release. Employees were evacuated out of an “abundance of caution” the release reads.
“We heard there was a hazmat,” said Bonnie Staub, who works in the building. “We were just told to evacuate.”
Staub exited the building at 225 N. Center Street with about a dozen other county staff at approximately 12:15 p.m.
Sheriff’s Office, Westminster police and firefighters from Reese, Westminster and Baltimore County are on the scene, in addition to the Carroll County hazardous materials team.
Police were called to the commissioners’ office at 11:38 a.m. after the package was opened, according to the release.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.
This story will be updated.