Shoemaker appointed to Judiciary Committee prior to 2022 legislative session

As part of a package of committee reassignments announced earlier this month in anticipation of the 2022 legislative session, Republican Del. Haven Shoemaker, of Carroll County, has been appointed to the Judiciary Committee by the House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones.
That standing committee considers legislation relating to criminal and civil laws, judicial administration and court structure, administrative law, correctional facilities, penalties, immunities and procedures, as well as drunk and drugged driving and other motor vehicle offenses, family law, juvenile justice, the legal profession and public safety.
Shoemaker, who has served on the Ways and Means Committee for his entire tenure in the Maryland House of Delegates, and who was recently promoted to chief deputy whip by his party’s leadership, said he is excited for this new opportunity.
“I’ve practiced law for almost 30 years, so this committee’s subject matter is in my wheelhouse,” Shoemaker said. “I look forward to continuing the fight for our citizens’ gun rights, continuing to back our police and pushing back against criminal coddling.”
In a news release, House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, noted Shoemaker has been a leader in the General Assembly on public safety and criminal justice issues since he came to Annapolis.
“He’s been a consistent and strong supporter of law enforcement, an advocate for common-sense policies on crime and punishment and used his decades of legal experience to be a fair and trusted voice on many issues that the Judiciary Committee deals with extensively,” Buckel said. “On the Committee, he will serve as the designated Republican ranking member and we look forward to his continued leadership during the 2022 legislative session.”