Hackney Haunts | PHOTOS

Jason Hackney and his crew have been working since February to expand the Hackney Haunts to three attractions this October. This year, Hackney Haunts is operating two separate haunted attractions at TownMall of Westminster - "Bite Fight" and "the Haunting of Hackney House." Additionally, Hackney Haunts is running a haunted corn maze called "The Stalking" at Local Homestead Products near New Windsor. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)