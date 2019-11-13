“I think the other counties, it seems like there could be either more incidents are happening or they are reporting it more,” he said. “They’re more aggressive in their reporting. This could be the case, but also another thing we have to think about, as far as Baltimore County — Baltimore County is a lot more diverse, I know they have different sections that aren’t as diverse, but it’s a lot more diverse than Carroll County. So, if you look at that then maybe, just by the simple fact that there’s more diversity, it might be more opportunities for hate crimes to occur as well.”