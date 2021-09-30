Carroll County commissioners agree to host community meeting before deciding the fate of the Harrison Leishear property

The Carroll County commissioners decided Thursday to host a public meeting to receive community feedback and answer questions about development options for the 170-acre portion of the Harrison Leishear property in Mount Airy before deciding the fate of the land.
The county issued a request for proposals for the sale/development of the property earlier this year and received two proposals: one that is exclusively residential and another that would include residential, flex and commercial space.
Commissioners decided to delay a decision at their Aug. 12 meeting, wanting to see more detailed site plans for both proposals, and to engage the community.
After hearing concerns from Mount Airy residents, and receiving a letter from the mayor about future development, the commissioners agreed Thursday there was no need to take immediate action.
Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, suggested that the board’s next step should be to hold a community meeting with Mount Airy and the potential developers to get feedback from residents and answer questions.
“You have to realize this land will have to get developed” either way, he said.
Other commissioners agreed to postpone a decision on how to move forward until after that community meeting. No date was set for the meeting.
The property, which is bounded by Route 27 and Boteler Road, was acquired by the county in 2009. In a memorandum of understanding, Carroll bequeathed the property to the Industrial Development Authority under the condition the property be developed within 10 years or be transferred back to the county. The property includes 85 acres of parkland for future development with another 45 acres also blocked off for development.
The plan was to annex the property to Mount Airy, but after 10 years of discussions, the development authority decided this year to withdraw and transferred the 258-acre plot back to the county.
At Thursday’s meeting, Jack Lyburn, director of the county’s Department of Economic Development, told the board Jim Frey of Frall Developers wants to build 1,240 senior living units on the site.
“Once he gets the permits for everything he said he would write the county a check for $20 million,” Lyburn said.
Ed St. John of St. John Properties is proposing a mixed-use plan, entailing roughly eight flex buildings, 19 industrial lots and some retail space. In addition, the developer wants to build 180 townhouses, 147 single homes and 11 family estates adjacent to current housing.
St. John offered to pay the county $19 million as he develops the property.
Several Mount Airy residents expressed concerns with the proposed development plans, including Diane Perney, who said she was speaking on behalf of Boteler Road residents.
“Our first and foremost worry is that our needs will not be taken into consideration,” she said. “Whichever development you agree to, you must protect our current neighborhood. … We need guarantees our wells and water will be viable.”
Perney noted that the land commissioners are looking to develop sits on an aquifer “that can be depleted without appropriate recharge areas” and that industrial material could seep into well.
Another resident, Simone Blanchard, said development of the property has been a “less than transparent process” and pointed out no visual representations of the site plans were made available during the board’s first discussion.
She asked that the commissioners hold a public meeting to discuss options with citizens before taking a vote.
The mayor of Mount Airy sent commissioners a letter before the meeting outlining the town’s desire to have development be primarily residential, noting a dwindling inventory of senior housing in the town.
“I support the letter,” Larry Hushour said. “But both proposals will have a huge direct impact on the infrastructure of our town and in effect will increase the population. … Your decision will change the town of Mount Airy forever.”
Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said, “We need to make sure those that are going to be directly affected are all in and I think that’s the town.”
Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said there is the potential to sell the property to a private buyer so the board won’t have to deal with infrastructure.
“However, that kills future industrial growth in that area,” he said.
The board has a responsibility to do what’s in the best interest of the county, Commissioner President Ed Rothstein said, adding there are many opportunities for senior living space, but not for industrial development.
“I’m reluctant to take away the RFPs” because the two developers put a lot of work into their proposals, he said. “I don’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water … but make a stronger commitment to Mount Airy on coming up with a better solution.”