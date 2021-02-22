After 10 years of negotiations, Harrison-Leishear property being transferred back to Carroll County

The Harrison-Leishear property, which is bounded by Md. 27 and Boteler roads, was acquired by the county in 2009. In a memorandum of understanding the county bequeathed the property to the Industrial Development Authority under the condition the property be developed within 10 years or be transferred back to the county. The property includes 85 acres of parkland for future development with another 45 acres blocked off for future development. But the property had been in limbo in recent years as negotiations had been slow and stalled.