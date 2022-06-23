Harney carnival continues through Saturday in Taneytown

The band BorderLine plays on the opening night of the Harney fire company carnival Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

The Harney Volunteer Fire Company, 5130 Harney Road, Taneytown, welcomed patrons Wednesday to opening night of its annual carnival. The carnival will be open nightly through Saturday.

The fire company is the only one in Carroll County that is completely volunteer run, with no career fire personnel. It relies on the annual carnival, its largest fundraiser, to support operations, such as purchasing new equipment or maintaining older vehicles.

The carnival will run for four nights this year, up from three nights in 2021. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Prior to that, it was held annually for a full week, and fire company volunteers hope to return to a full-week schedule next year.

The dining hall opens at 5 p.m. and the rest of the grounds, which include games and inflatable rides for children, open at 6 p.m. daily. Live music is scheduled each night, with Stone Country planned Friday and Cash Only set for Saturday.

For more information about the fire company, visit harneyfire11.org.