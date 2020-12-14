Happy Paws Luxury Cat Lodging provides ‘peace of mind’ for cat owners

Dan Dalton said he never thought he would become a “cat guy.”
When Dalton and his wife Patti were dating, they took in two stray cats and continued to rescue strays after they got married 17 years ago. They soon discovered how limited boarding options were when they needed to travel and did not want to keep their feline friends confined to cages at a veterinarian’s office for an extended period of time.
The Daltons developed a business plan for a luxury boarding services facility strictly for cats and were approved after two zoning appeal hearings. They tore their garage down to build an addition onto their home for the business and after about 4-6 months of construction, Happy Paws Luxury Cat Lodging was ready for boarding.
“We are designed primarily for people who are traveling and just don’t want to leave their cats by themselves,” Dalton said. “We offer 24/7 interaction with the cats and it’s attached to our house. I guess, like a lot of small businesses, we found a niche that was not being filled and became the business to start it.”
Happy Paws Luxury Cat Lodging offers 11 individual, nature-themed private suites for the animals instead of cages or confined “condos.” The climate-controlled lodge is located at the Daltons’ home in Silver Run and features a cat-centric design to ensure the temporary residential felines have no direct interaction with other guests.
Each suite has perches for multi-level climbing with access to skyboxes and large windows so the cats can see outside.
The Daltons also provide optional webcams for owners who wish to virtually visit their pets throughout the day to add a personal touch for their pet’s stay.
“It’s lodging for our feline guests, but peace of mind for pet parents as well,” Dalton said. “What we’ve heard from a few people who have been our customers is that they’ve been able to enjoy their vacations because they know we’re here for their pets — and virtually — 24/7.”
Dalton said a common misnomer about cats is that they are antisocial animals, but he and Patti have learned over the years how opposite the claim has proven. One of their selling points for Happy Paws is that 24/7 interaction between owners and their pets.
Happy Paws received its first feline resident in July and the Daltons hope to have a grand opening ceremony with an open house once it is safe to do so in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, Dalton visited nearly 25-30 vet offices in Carroll, Frederick, Howard, and Baltimore counties, including parts of south central Pennsylvania to advertise the business with brochures and flyers. Patti is a graphic designer by trade, Dalton said, and she designed the business’s website where people can access information as well.
“Being open to new things is actually a good thing,” Dalton said. “It’s a passion for us because we found something that is needed, kind of like a bed and breakfast, so we’re trying to come up with unique names and each suite has a different theme to kind of fit into the unique aspect of Happy Paws.”
Happy Paws is currently accepting bookings for all cats with the exception of un-neutered males over six months old. Cats must be free from transmittable diseases and pet owners are encouraged to apply a topical flea treatment to their cats prior to their arrival.
Happy Paws supplies bowls, beds, litter boxes and litter, but owners are welcome to bring their cat’s favorite toys or another object that smells familiar for them to have during their stay.
“This was a dream that my wife and I put together that took longer to come to fruition than we expected,” Dalton said. “It wasn’t perfect, but it happened.”