Hap Baker Firearms Facility in Westminster slated to reopen in mid-April

Carroll County Times
Mar 25, 2021 4:02 PM

Hap Baker Firearms Facility at 1400 Baltimore Blvd. in Westminster, which has been closed since Jan. 11 while undergoing construction, is expected to reopen in mid-April.

According to a news release from Carroll County government, users can expect the following facility updates and improvements:

  • The 200-yard berm in the rifle range was regraded and rebuilt, with the side berm elevated to exceed 8 feet, meeting the recently updated NRA range standards.
  • The pistol range was lengthened from 17 to 25 yards and each stall now has its own lighting overhead.
  • The pistol range’s target retrieval system was upgraded with each bench upgraded to an individual stall to protect shooters from casing discharge and reduce noise.
  • Construction of a new building at the range is underway to replace the former construction trailer that had exceeded its useful lifespan.

Run by Carroll County Recreation & Parks, the facility is open to the public for a daily fee and also takes memberships. Check ccrecpark.org for more information.

