Westminster family believes bullet entered home during police training at Hap Baker Firearms Facility

A Westminster couple say a bullet they found lodged in a wall of their home Monday came from a nearby firearms facility where police were performing training exercises.

Meghan Pfeifer said she was working in the basement of her Nadine Court home Monday afternoon when she heard a loud noise. She didn’t think much of it at first, as it was a windy day. At about 4:30 p.m., her children arrived home from school and spotted a hole in the wall on the main floor of the home.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time a bullet has hit the Pfeifers’ home, the couple said; in 2013 a similar incident occurred. In both cases the couple filed a police report.

The Pfeifers believe the stray bullets in both incidents came from the Hap Baker Firearms Facility, a training site for county law enforcement officers, located about a half mile through the woods from their home.

Advertisement

“This is unacceptable,” Joe Pfeifer said. “Someone could have died.”

The range is only open for county law enforcement officers on Mondays and Tuesdays, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees confirmed. At the time of the incident the Westminster Police Department was using the facility, DeWees added.

Calls to the Westminster Police Department were not returned by early evening Wednesday.

Immediately after discovering the bullet, Meghan Pfeifer said she called 911. A sheriff’s deputy came to her home and she filed a police report.

“The sheriff’s deputy didn’t seem to think it could have come from the [firearms facility] and claimed any bullets must be coming from the woods,” she said.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a police report on the incident was filed Monday. According to the report, police canvassed neighbors to figure out who else may have heard the gunshot. There is no determination at this point and the case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

DeWees said deputies took the bullet fragment from the wall of the home and were still investigating as of Wednesday to figure out the trajectory of the round and to determine where it came from.

“We’re checking to see if it did come from the [Hap Baker] facility, but it’s quite a distance away so it’d be unusual,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to feel it’s being used improperly ... If it did come from there we’ll take care of it.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks announced that the Hap Baker Firearms Facility would be closed from April 5 through April 19 for repairs.

Department Director Jeff Degitz said the repairs include routine maintenance of the facility’s baffles and baffle poles, objects that are specifically designed to contain splatter and ricochet of a bullet.

He said this work is unrelated to Monday’s incident, as maintenance was scheduled prior to this week.

“We’re working with the sheriff’s office to find out what happened,” Degitz said. “We investigate every time someone expresses a concern.”