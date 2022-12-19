Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah | PHOTOS

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah Families gather outside the train depot as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)AdvertisementChabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah Five-year-old friends Ellie Fienman (L) and Juliana Nazzaro of Sykesville collaborate on decorations as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)AdvertisementChabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah Kids prepare decorations as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)AdvertisementChabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah Rabbi Sholly Cohen leads the program as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)AdvertisementChabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah Eight-year-old Vita Cohen is dressed for the holiday as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)AdvertisementChabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah Nine-year-old Roger Johnson of Mt. Airy holds his hat out to collect traditional Hanukkah gelt falling from a fire engine ladder truck. The Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)AdvertisementChabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah Kids on hand looks skyward as traditional Hanukkah gelt is dropped from a fire engine ladder truck. The Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)AdvertisementChabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah Feigie Cohen leads children in song as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)AdvertisementChabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah Mt. Airy Mayor Larry Hushour has the honor of lighting the town's menorah as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)