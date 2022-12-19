Rabbi Sholly Cohen leads the program as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Rabbi Sholly Cohen leads the program as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah in Mt. Airy Sunday December 18, 2022.

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah

Families gather outside the train depot as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Families gather outside the train depot as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah

Five-year-old friends Ellie Fienman (L) and Juliana Nazzaro of Sykesville collaborate on decorations as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Five-year-old friends Ellie Fienman (L) and Juliana Nazzaro of Sykesville collaborate on decorations as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah

Kids prepare decorations as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Kids prepare decorations as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah

Rabbi Sholly Cohen leads the program as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Rabbi Sholly Cohen leads the program as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah

Eight-year-old Vita Cohen is dressed for the holiday as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Eight-year-old Vita Cohen is dressed for the holiday as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah

Nine-year-old Roger Johnson of Mt. Airy holds his hat out to collect traditional Hanukkah gelt falling from a fire engine ladder truck. The Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Nine-year-old Roger Johnson of Mt. Airy holds his hat out to collect traditional Hanukkah gelt falling from a fire engine ladder truck. The Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah

Kids on hand looks skyward as traditional Hanukkah gelt is dropped from a fire engine ladder truck. The Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Kids on hand looks skyward as traditional Hanukkah gelt is dropped from a fire engine ladder truck. The Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah

Feigie Cohen leads children in song as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Feigie Cohen leads children in song as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah with the lighting of the community's menorah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates Hanukkah

Mt. Airy Mayor Larry Hushour has the honor of lighting the town's menorah as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy.

Mt. Airy Mayor Larry Hushour has the honor of lighting the town's menorah as the Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates the start of Hanukkah Sunday evening in Mt. Airy. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement