Weekend house fire in Hampstead results in $100,000 of property damage

The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department responded to a dwelling fire which resulted in $100,000 of property damage over the weekend.
At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, 50 firefighters responded to a fire at the 4000 block of Gill Avenue.
The flames, discovered in the living room of an apartment by an occupant, impacted a wood-frame building divided into four units.
According to Oliver Akshire, assistant public information officer for the State Fire Marshal, the preliminary cause of the fire is still under investigation and there have been no updates since the weekend.