‘Great for our town’: Hampstead’s Main Street project declared complete

A massive streetscape project in Hampstead that did as much or more to improve the infrastructure beneath Main Street as above it, sometime tested the patience of those driving through the town and business owners.
But now, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, the project is complete. And Mayor Christopher Nevin says it’s an unqualified success.
“It’s obviously great for our town,” Nevin said. “The project went through a lot of twists and turns — pun intended — with community and business input. We really appreciate the patience shown by the businesses on Main Street and whoever has traveled it over the past four years.”
The $35 million project features new sidewalks, streetlights, curbs and gutters, upgraded drainage systems, reconstructed retaining walls and new traffic signals, according to an SHA news release. Construction also included new water and natural gas mains, as well as a new roadway surface between North Woods Trail and Farmwoods Lane.
Certainly, residents endured some inconveniences, from traffic delays to difficulty in accessing businesses. But Nevin said given the scope of the project, the frustration level for most was relatively small.
“The team effort was great and it resulted in an exceptional product,” Nevin said. “I take enjoyment riding down the street at night. It’s very well lit, a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. We were able to retain the old-town charm above ground with a great, fully functioning and modern infrastructure project below ground.”
Construction was mostly completed last year, but Monday’s news release was somewhat of an official signoff from the state.
Nevin was asked what is better because of the project.
“Everything,” he said. “Lighting was nonexistent. Stormwater management was nonexistent. Erosion control. The road was a bumpy mess — and now it is not.”
While Nevin said work began on replacing an 80-year-old water main and improving the sewer system even earlier, Hampstead-based C.J. Miller LLC began work in 2017, according to the release, and delivered the project on time.
“We were so happy with the work C.J. Miller performed,” the mayor said. “Definitely some hometown pride.”
Nevin lauded the teamwork from town staff to engineers to project managers to contractors. He said the SHA team was great to deal with and noted that some of the same people he had worked with on the Hampstead bypass a decade earlier worked on the Main Street project, in more high-profile roles.
“MDOT SHA is tremendously proud to complete the MD 30 Business revitalization project, and we hope that pride is shared by the entire Hampstead community,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said via the release. “MD 30 Business is Hampstead’s Main Street, and this project reflects that important role. The improvements support local businesses and jobs and create a safer, more walkable, more accessible and aesthetically pleasing town center for all users.”
SHA administrator Tim Smith thanked the town, Nevin and residents for their partnership before and during construction.
“This project renews critical aging infrastructure and adds to the historic town’s charm, helping businesses thrive with increased access and safety for motorists and pedestrians,” Smith said.
It will also allow Hampstead to hold Hampstead Day, annually one of the town’s biggest events, in Hampstead again after it had been held in Upperco since the streetscape project began. It is scheduled for May 29.
“We’re really looking forward to Hampstead Day back on Main Street,” Nevin said. “The change this year is we’re closing the road to traffic. … We’ll have vendors along the curb, music, a car show. We’re hoping Mother Nature comes through. I think it will be a great showcase for Main Street.”