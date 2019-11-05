Road crews will begin paving the north end of Hamptead’s Main Street on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the final coat of pavement to be laid down as part of the Hampstead Main Street revitalization project.
Motorists should expected delays, according to a town news release.
Paving will begin at the railroad tracks and proceed toward Farm Woods Lane, according to the release, with that section expected to be completed by the end of the week. Paving from North Woods Trail to Houcksville Road should begin the following week, and should take a week to a week and half to complete, weather allowing.
This coat of asphalt will be the final pavement laid down as part of the Main Street revitalization project that began in 2017. Officially a project of the Maryland State Highway Administration, Main Street will be turned over to the town at the completion of the project sometime in 2020.