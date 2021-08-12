Hampstead South Pump Station to be provided with direct electrical service

Carroll County commissioners at their meeting Thursday agreed to move forward with arranging for direct electrical service extension for the Hampstead South Pump Station.
The county’s bureau of utilities requested approval to award a contract for a direct electrical service extension for the Hampstead South Pump Station to BGE in the amount of $62,570.
The Hampstead South Pump Station is located adjacent to the Jos. A. Bank and BTR (formerly Black and Decker) properties on the west side of Main Street in Hampstead. Wastewater pump stations like this are used for transporting water from one site to another.
“This project is an interesting project,” Andrew Watcher, bureau chief of utilities with the department of public works, said.
According to meeting documents, when the pump station was constructed in 2011, indirect electrical service was provided to the facility with the understanding it would be upgraded by the county as the service area to the pump station expanded.
“It has expanded,” Watcher said. “It’s time for us to supply a direct source of power to the pump station rather than the … bank warehouse itself.”
The scope of work for this project resolves this matter by providing direct underground electrical service to the pump station directly from MD 30.
Watcher noted there will be another project he’ll be presenting to the board for construction on the pump station itself within the next several months.
“We have to move the generator to a new location … and do some minor conduit improvements,” he said.
Latest Carroll County News
Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, asked about the distance of the site with Watcher responding it totals around 800 and 1000 feet.