Initial test results show normal E. Coli levels for Piney Run Creek in Hampstead after sewage spill

The Carroll County Health Department reported last week normal levels of E. Coli in Piney Run Creek in Hampstead after 100,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled in the stream last month.

“Samples above and at the site of the spill showed that the stream had returned to normal levels of E. Coli,” Maggie Kunz, health planner with the county’s health department, said in a May 2 email.

Although usually harmless, E. Coli can cause illnesses such as meningitis, septicemia, urinary tract, and intestinal infections, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On April 3, a sewer blockage near North Woods Trail in Hampstead caused a raw sewage spill into Piney Run Creek. The creek is located in Hampstead, and is not part of the Piney Run Reservoir, the 300-acre, human-made, freshwater lake in southern Carroll County.

The section of the Piney Run Creek tested on the Baltimore County boundary line, did show roughly 500 colony forming units of E. coli per 100 milliliters, Kunz said. This is greater than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended 406 colony forming units in recreational streams and creeks. Colony forming units, or CFUs, is a unit of measurement used to determine the number of bacterial cells in a laboratory sample.

Kunz said the health department will resample the creek water this week to see if the rain has pushed the sewage further down the stream.

Dr. Robert Wack, deputy health officer with the Carroll County Health Department, has said that there is no concern about area drinking water, but the health department wants to ensure the creek water is safe for recreational waders.

Contact with raw sewage exposes people to a variety of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and intestinal worms that can cause cholera, dysentery, infectious hepatitis and gastroenteritis, according to the Environmental Protection Agency website.

According to a news release from the Carroll County Bureau of Utilities on the day of the spill, the sewer blockage was cleared and clean up work was completed on April 3. The sewer main is now functioning normally.

The sewer main blockage was caused by a significant grease plug in the line, Carroll County Communication Manager Chris Winebrenner said in an email.

Representatives from both the health department and the Maryland Department of the Environment inspected the site, which is protocol for such a spill.

The Carroll County Department of Public Works reported to MDE that the blockage led to raw sewage being released to the environment, and that they cleaned the area, and treated it with lime,” Jay Apperson, MDE’s director of communication, said in an email.