Hampstead car dealership gifts new truck to ‘selfless, caring’ man who helps fellow veterans

A Hampstead used car dealership helped raise thousands of dollars to gift a new truck to a Carroll County veteran who has made a name for himself in helping other veterans.
Hampstead Pre-Owned held a cornhole tournament to raise money for a new truck to give to Carroll County resident David Bailey. That event only raised about $500, but community members wanted to do more to help. So they started dropping off donations, which accumulated to about $2,000.
“David is a selfless, caring and sacrificing veteran who would do anything to help the people in his community,” Harry Schevker, digital marketing director at Hampstead Pre-Owned, said in an email. “He has handcrafted walking sticks and given them out to people in need along with collecting firewood to deliver to veterans who could not afford to heat their homes.”
The truck was presented to Bailey on Saturday afternoon.
Hampstead Pre-Owned first got in touch with Bailey after community members heaped praise on him.
“We do a lot of different stuff for the community, a lot of the people that see the stuff we’re doing for the community and kind of dive into the community, so, a lot of people started mentioning David Bailey to us and we just started to kind of look into him,” said Anthony Birdsong, owner of Hampstead Pre-Owned. “He’s a gentleman who’s on disability, he doesn’t make very much money and he’s literally dedicated to helping others, specifically veterans, but I’ve actually never seen him turn down anyone for help.”
According to Birdsong, Bailey drives an old truck that isn’t in the best shape. So, initially they were going to pay to fix his truck, but because extensive repairs would be needed, he said, it made more sense to raise enough money to get him a new one.
Because Bailey delivers wood to veterans in the winter, he would need a good truck with four-wheel drive.
Birdsong ended up putting up over $8,000 for the truck. Birdsong used the money to purchase a Chevrolet Silverado. The truck took a little over two months getting fixed and inspected before they surprised Bailey with it.
Birdsong decided to help Bailey because of all that he does for the community — on top of being a local veteran.
“I’m pretty big on helping veterans, I try to do it every chance that I get,” Birdsong said. “It’s one of my favorite things to do. Just the fact that he brings firewood to veterans who can’t afford heat and he has all these different programs he does, he makes walking sticks for them and a number of other things. That’s kind of what made me want to do something special.”
The people at Hampstead Pre-Owned make a point to give back to the community.
“We hosted 80 families last Christmas to ensure they had a great meal and presents for the kids who otherwise would have gone without,” Schevker said in an email, “we also had a Turkey Drive for Thanksgiving along with other activities throughout the year for our community.”