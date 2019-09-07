Hampstead car dealership gifts new truck to ‘selfless, caring’ man who helps fellow veterans

“We do a lot of different stuff for the community, a lot of the people that see the stuff we’re doing for the community and kind of dive into the community, so, a lot of people started mentioning David Bailey to us and we just started to kind of look into him,” said Anthony Birdsong, owner of Hampstead Pre-Owned. “He’s a gentleman who’s on disability, he doesn’t make very much money and he’s literally dedicated to helping others, specifically veterans, but I’ve actually never seen him turn down anyone for help.”