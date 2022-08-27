Hampstead community celebrates opening of new inclusive playground

On Friday morning the Hampstead community celebrated the official opening of a new playground at Hampstead Elementary School aimed at engaging students of all abilities in play and social learning.

Kindergarteners Hazel Bell and Piper Wessells, right, try out the monkey bars after the dedication of a new inclusive playground at Hampstead Elementary School on Friday. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

The new inclusive playground includes ramps and equipment designed for students who use wheelchairs and walkers. It also has sensory elements, such as musical instruments, incorporated into the design “to stimulate and engage” students on the autism spectrum, according to the playground plans.

Hampstead Elementary has a total enrollment of 410 students, 40 of whom are enrolled in special programs. The school is a regional special education site for northern Carroll County and houses five autism classrooms for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Half-day programs for 3- and 4-year-old students with special needs are also hosted at the school.

According to Joy Bell, a reading specialist and playground committee chair at Hampstead Elementary, the playground that existed at the school until this summer did not include any ramps or entry points for students with physical disabilities or sensory or other features that would help students with autism become more engaged in play.

Staff members aim to include students with disabilities in daily, grade-level activities with their non-disabled peers, and the new inclusive playground makes that process easier and more natural.

The playground was constructed at a cost of $158,000 and funded through community donations and corporate and local small business donations, Bell said.

Reading specialist Joy Bell speaks during the dedication of the new inclusive playground at Hampstead Elementary School on Friday. "They say it takes a village to build a school, but the same holds true for building a playground," she said. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Bell said the largest donor to the project was Knorr Brake Company in Westminster, which provided $70,000 for the playground. The school’s parent-teacher organization collected nearly $50,000 and the Wiessner Foundation of Maryland donated $4,000. Remaining funds were donated by local businesses such as C.J. Miller LLC, Tevis Energy, Pivot Physical Therapy of Hampstead, Carroll County Association of Realtors, Towne Pride Interiors, and Roof Right, Inc., among others, Bell said.

“They say it takes a village to build a school, but the same holds true for building a playground,” Bell said. “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of our Hampstead community.”