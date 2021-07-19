‘Race hard but most of all have fun’: Hampstead native Katie Zaferes overcomes hardship, secures Olympic berth | Q&A

A: I’m so thankful to have such a vast community that surrounds me from all of the different places that I have called home during my life. Tommy and I wouldn’t be able to do this life if it wasn’t for so much support and guidance along the way. Of course, I would say my family is my biggest supporters as they have been there from the beginning, always there to encourage me and be there for me no matter what. Tommy is amazing as he trains with me full time while also balancing working as a photographer at the races and working for one of my sponsors. It’s really hard to narrow down the biggest supports because so many people have been a part of this journey for us, and every one has played a part in getting me to where I am. From the communities that have shaped me, sponsors, USA Triathlon, teammates, friends, family, etc., who have believed in me and really helped me become who I am today.