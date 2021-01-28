Hampstead magician, member of National Federation of the blind, head ‘Dealt’ panel discussion, Jan. 29

Hampstead magician Dave Thomen, who adapted his live show for a virtual audience, is embarking on a new challenge to educate audiences about famous magicians such as Harry Houdini and Richard Turner, according to a news release.
On Friday, Jan. 29, the Film Lovers in Carroll County/Carroll Arts Council will run the finale of a four-part documentary panel series for the movie “Dealt,” the life story about the most acclaimed card cheat in the world, Richard Turner, who is visually impaired.
The “Doc Talk” virtual event will stream live at 7:30 p.m. over Facebook and YouTube. It is not a watch party for the movie, which should be viewed ahead of time.
Thomen will endeavor to reveal more secrets about Turner’s life and his impact with magicians, the blind, and the power of perseverance. Moderated by filmmaker and disability policy expert, Day Al-Mohamed, this panel features Thomen and Taneytown’s Chris Nusbaum, a member of the National Federation for the Blind.
Thomen also has a virtual offering monthly with Poe’s Magic whereas participants are educated regarding the astounding life of Harry Houdini and the correlation of his time alive during the Spanish flu. When October is celebrated as national magic month because of Houdini, Thomen expects both virtual and live gigs appearing “right before his very eyes,” according to the release.