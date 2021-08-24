Hampstead man pleads guilty to child porn charge, could face 10 years in prison, U.S. attorney’s office says

A Hampstead man pled guilty to the federal charge of possession of child pornography on Tuesday.
Matthew Curtis, 24, could be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison if the court accepts his plea, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
Curtis was first convicted of possession of child pornography in Carroll County Circuit Court in September 2017 and sentenced to 18 months in prison with three years of probation, the release states.
According to Curtis’ guilty plea, he downloaded, possessed and distributed pornography from November 2019 through May 2020, while on state probation for his conviction for possession of child pornography.
“Specifically, Curtis used an internet-based messaging application to repeatedly share and distribute depictions of prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” the news release states.
After an investigation, police discovered Curtis would frequently pose as the mother of an infant or toddler within the messaging chat rooms and discuss the sexual abuse of “his purported children,” according to the release. It also states Curtis distributed images documenting the sexual abuse of the children he pretended were his.
“In some instances, Curtis and other online users frequently discussed their sexual abuse of children and their desire to abuse Curtis’s purported children,” the release states.
According to the plea agreement, the release states, on March 5, 2020, a cloud-based storage provider sent a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting that a user had uploaded 22 files of suspected child pornography. The IP address used to login belonged to Curtis’ Hampstead residence, and the email address was also used by Curtis.
Police executed a search warrant on May 28, 2020, to seize his electronic devices, the release states, including two cellphones, which had 429 images and 129 videos of child porn.
The plea agreement states Curtis must continue to register as a sex offender in the places he resides after he is released from prison. If the court accepts the guilty plea, the release states, Curtis will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
Curtis’ twin brother, Tyler, also pled guilty to possession of child pornography charges and faces 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30. Tyler is also a registered sex offender and convicted of possession of child pornography in 2017.
Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended Homeland Security Investigations, Maryland State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation.