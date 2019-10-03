Roadwork in the area of Hampstead’s Main Street is expected to affect traffic on Friday and Saturday, as well as on future Saturdays.
Lorena Vaccare, spokeswoman for the Town of Hampstead, said that, weather permitting, Upper Beckleysville Road will be closed between Main Street and Hillcrest Street on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. C.J. Miller LLC will be deep patching that intersection, she said.
Work relating to the Hampstead Main Street Revitalization Project is also scheduled to begin Saturday and continue on subsequent Saturdays, Vaccare said. She did not specify when that work is expected to be finished.
The Maryland State Highway Administration has authorized C.J. Miller to conduct that work from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Vaccare said, though she did not provide details on that roadwork.