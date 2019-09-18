Three survive Hampstead fire, including woman rescued clinging to second-floor window

Three residents, including one found clinging to the outside of a second-floor window, had to be rescued from a burning building in Hampstead on Wednesday, fire officials say.
Jeffrey Carroll, assistant chief of the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, said two people who had been on the second floor had escaped the building, but firefighters used a ladder to rescue a woman who had been hanging outside a second-floor, gripping a window sill.
“So as we were coming into the firehouse for the call, there was people stopping in the firehouse telling us that we had people hanging out the window, that we had an actual rescue,” Carroll said.
“There was one woman hanging out the side window and I believe she was assisted by one of our personnel who arrived on the scene along with bystanders," he said. "And I think Hampstead town police were here assisting getting her down out of the window.”
The fire was on the second floor of the building, above Linens & Lace Tea Room at 1222 N. Main St.
All three of the people were evaluated on the scene.
The Red Cross was called to assist them with housing for the evening. Some were taken to Northeast Social Action Program, a thrift store in Hampstead, for more clothes after they had to rush out of the burning building.
At least seven or eight fire departments responded, Carroll said, and the Hampstead fire company was first to arrive. When the first fire engine arrived, heavy fire and heavy black smoke was coming from the second floor.
It took about 30 to 45 minutes to get the fire under control, Carroll said. As of just before 6 p.m., he said, units were working on hitting remaining hotspots on the building and then helping assist the Office of the State Fire Marshal in its investigation into the cause of the fire. Fire officials could not confirm whether an explosion of any kind had started the fire.
As of about 6:20 p.m., Main Street was still closed to traffic.