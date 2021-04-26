In-person Hampstead Town Council Candidates Forum set for Thursday night to be streamed by CMC; questions sought

A Hampstead Town Council Candidates Forum will be held Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Hampstead Town Hall, 1034 S. Carroll St. It will be open to the public for those who choose to attend in person and it will be streamed live by the Community Media Center (CMC).
The following candidates are running for three available Town Council seats: Diana L. Barrett, Wayne H. Thomas, Zachary R. Tomlin and Benjamin F. Zolman.
The public is encouraged to submit questions for the candidates via email to xalmenas@hampsteadmd.gov. The forum will be streamed live on cable channel HD-1096 and Channel 19, online at carrollmediacenter.org, Facebook and YouTube and will be recorded for rebroadcast.
The Hampstead Election will be held on Tuesday, May 11at the Hampstead Town Hall, 1031 South Carroll Street, Hampstead. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The forum will be recorded for rebroadcast on cable channel HD-1086 and channel 19 until election day. The first rebroadcasts will be on channel HD-1086 on May 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and May 3 at 6 p.m. For additional dates and times visit the Community Media Center channel guide at www.carrollmediacenter.org
In addition to the Candidates Forum, the Community Media Center has created a special Municipal Election Voters Guide on the CMC website at www.carrollmediacenter.org. The Voters Guide includes a listing of all candidates running for public office in the 2021 Municipal Elections. Each Municipality has its own page that features candidate listings, candidate video profiles and candidate forum coverage, election dates, polling locations and times.
New Windsor forum
The Community Media Center has partnered with the Carroll County Times to hold a New Windsor Town Council Candidates Forum on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:30 p.m., streamed live on cable channel HD-1086 and channel 19. The forums will also be streamed live to the Community Media Center website, at www.carrollmediacenter.org and on Facebook and YouTube.
The public is encouraged to submit questions prior to the forum by emailing them to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
The following candidates are running for two council seats: Kevin Ronald Cornick, Austin T. Fogarty, and William Rudolph Holl.
The New Windsor election will be held on Tuesday, May 11.
Union Bridge forum
The Community Media Center will hold a Candidates Forum for Union Bridge Town Council Candidates on Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m., streamed live on cable channel HD-1086 and channel 19. The forums will also be streamed live to the Community Media Center website, at www.carrollmediacenter.org and on Facebook and YouTube.
The public is encouraged to submit questions prior to the forum by emailing them to elections@carrollmediacenter.org.
The following candidates are running for three Town Council seats: Laura Conaway, Lou Ellen Cutsail, Charlene Johns, Amy Kalin and Cheri Thompson.
The Union Bridge election will be held on Tuesday, May 11.