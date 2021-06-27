11-year-old Hampstead girl recognized for efforts to teach fire prevention

A young Hampstead resident is working to show others how to extinguish the possibility of dangerous flames getting out of control in their own homes and neighborhoods.
11-year-old Savannah Wrobleski-Smith was recently named the winner of The Right Care When it Counts award for her efforts in teaching the community about fire prevention, including creating a series of videos and sharing them on social media. The award, given through the Maryland Emergency Medical Services for Children program, is meant to recognize youth in the state who have demonstrated steps to be better prepared for emergencies.
Savannah shared last Thursday she “felt amazed” when she heard she had won the award, calling it a “weirdly awesome” moment.
Her interest in fire safety and prevention began in 2018 when she entered the Miss Hampstead Fire Prevention contest and won the title of Little Miss after creating an informational poster board and being interviewed by a panel of judges about fire prevention techniques.
“She made a good impression on the judges,” said Regina Wrobleski, Savannah’s mom. “She’s very kind and connects with people on a different level.”
In April of 2019, Savannah went on to become the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Little Miss, a title she still holds to this day since the 2020 contest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had no intentions of really winning that but it’s one of the highest titles for her age,” Wrobleski said. “We don’t ever go in it expecting her to win or lose …It’s just about trying your best and having fun.”
During the pandemic, the Little Miss brainstormed with her family different ways she could spread her new knowledge about fire safety with the people around her. She began creating video messages about how one can prevent fires from happening in their homes and in public places. One video informs the viewer of the danger of leaving lint in their dryer. Another focuses on how to properly put out a camp fire when it is no longer being used.
Savannah has also participated in other fire prevention activities over the past few years including attending an Emergency Medical Preparedness Expo, working at the fire prevention booth during the Carroll County 4H Fair and riding in a parade during Fire Prevention Week in Ocean City.
“Every time she accomplishes another thing I feel beyond proud,” Wrobleski said. “I have to think she’s made a difference in someone’s life … She’s a special and kind-hearted little girl.”
Teresa Crisman, a member of the state’s Fire Prevention and Life Safety Committee, nominated Savannah for The Right Care When it Counts award after seeing the videos she was posting online.
“She used her platform as Little Miss Fire Prevention for the state to teach others,” Crisman said. “I wanted to make sure she was acknowledged … When I heard she won, I was really happy for her.”
Another member of the state committee, Dianne Gunderson, also helps to run a fire prevention program in Carroll County. She said she has been mentoring and supporting Savannah since she met her at her first competition in Hampstead.
“I knew right away she was going to be something special,” Gunderson said. “I’m learning so much from her … She’s so passionate and eager to share her information with everyone.”
Gunderson mentioned she believes in Savannah’s heart, she wants to make a positive impact on the world.
“I’m very proud she won the award … It’s well deserved,” she said. “I can’t wait to see where she goes on this path.”
Savannah said her favorite part about her journey is she can be herself and “help save lives.” Not only the lives of innocent people who may be put in peril by a fire, but also the lives of the firefighters who risk everything to save them.
This summer, she said she might make some more videos covering other fire prevention tips, especially if she sees kids in any dangerous situations that involve fire.
“I might look up new topics and teach myself some new things that I can show other people,” she said. “You can always learn something new about fire safety.”