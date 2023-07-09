Man dies in Hampstead mobile home fire Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 70-year-old man died in a mobile home fire Saturday in Hampstead, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

Hampstead volunteer firefighters and neighboring fire departments arrived around 1 p.m. to a house fire at the 2400 block of Fairmont Road. A heavy fire was showing from a one-story mobile home in the Rockbrooke Trailer Park. Firefighters entered the house and found the homeowner inside.

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the statetate fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire, which they believe started in the home’s rear bedroom. The 70-year-old man was found in the bedroom. His body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

There were smoke alarms inside the home, but it’s unclear whether they were activated, the state fire marshal’s office said. Two other people lived in the home, which is considered a total loss. They are being aided by other family members,