Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department to break ground on new emergency operations building and event center

The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department is preparing to break ground early next month on a new emergency operations building and event center.
According to Jim Dwyer, fire department president, the new facility is being built to ensure the highest level of service for Hampstead and Carroll County.
The current building at 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead, was built in the 1970s, Dwyer said, and was not designed to house duty crews or to address the requirements of cleaning and detoxifying hazardous materials and carcinogens.
The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the critical nature of fire and emergency medical services as the first line of assessment and intervention to protect residents and deliver lifesaving care, Dwyer said. It also highlighted the need to separate front-line emergency service areas used by firefighters and other personnel from public access areas routinely used for fundraising, public service education, social events and community meetings.
On April 4, the department will break ground on the first phase of construction for a new fire and EMS operations station on the site of the current fire station, as well as a new event center, which will be in the rear of the property. Work on the two buildings is estimated to be complete by early 2024.
The fire department had originally planned to break ground on the multiyear project in spring 2021 but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the regulatory review of the building plans. Final approval was delayed to December 2021.
This delay, in conjunction with an unanticipated rise in the cost of materials and supply chain issues has resulted in a significant increase in the cost of construction.
Construction costs for the project now total about $7.5 million, a 25% increase from last year, Dwyer said. As these capital investments are the responsibility of the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, the department has secured a $5 million low-interest loan through Carroll County and a $1 million loan through Farmers & Merchants Bank.
Dwyer said the department applied for a supplemental loan from the county for an additional $1.5 million, which has not yet been approved.
The fire department has also been running a capital campaign to help raise money for the project. Donations are accepted at https://www.hampsteadvfd.org/content/campaign/.
The project will begin with the construction of an interim operations building, which will house all vehicles, equipment and personnel for about one year while the main station is demolished and rebuilt.
Once the new station is complete, that building will house all emergency vehicles and contain offices, bunk rooms, training rooms, a kitchen, and storage and cleaning capabilities to keep equipment and turnout gear ready for service.
When the station is completed, the interim operations building will be converted into a fully functional social event center, designed to host wedding receptions, parties, meetings and fundraisers with a capacity of 325.
Dwyer said this will provide a much-needed, higher-end social venue for the community.
The county is home to 14 independent fire companies, Dwyer said, and Carroll County is in the process of developing a countywide combination fire and EMS system to ensure consistency of advanced life support and organization in the county.
Latest Carroll County News
“It’s a partnership between volunteers and the county to provide a consistent level of emergency service on the EMS side,” Dwyer said. Carroll County’s combination fire and EMS department will continue to use Hampstead’s buildings and ambulances.