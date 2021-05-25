Hampstead house fire leaves no injuries, $75K in damage

No one was injured as a result of a Monday house fire in Hampstead.
Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company took 30 minutes to control a fire in the 4200 block of Lower Beckleysville Road that resulted in an estimated $75,000 worth of damageto the house, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire marshal report stated 35 firefighters were on the scene after occupants of the home reported the fire. The report also states the origin of the fire was in the basement bathroom and the cause is still under investigation.
“Anytime someone has a fire in their house, it’s not an easy task,” Troy Hipsley, chief of Hampstead Fire, said in an interview. “As far as our standpoint and putting it out, it was pretty standard. It was nothing complex.”