Fire spreads from van to Hampstead home under construction, fire official says

Carroll County Times
Jul 06, 2020 7:23 PM
Fire crews work to extinguish a fire in the 2100 block of May Breeze Drive in Hampstead, Monday, July 6, 2020. Fire companies from Carroll and Baltimore Counties responded to the blaze that was reported Monday afternoon.
A fire that started in a van spread to a nearby home under construction in Hampstead, bringing more than 100 fire service personnel to the blaze Monday evening, according to a fire company official.

Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of May Breeze Drive at about 4:51 p.m., according to safety officer Cole Brown.

“When we arrived we had fire showing through the roof,” Brown said at the scene, and they called for the fire to be elevated to second-alarm status.

Fire crews work to extinguish a fire in the 2100 block of May Breeze Drive in Hampstead, Monday, July 6, 2020. Fire companies from Carroll and Baltimore Counties responded to the blaze that was reported Monday afternoon.
Due to the intense heat and the fire being in a rural area, Brown said they made the second-alarm call to bring in additional personnel and water tankers.
There were no injuries, according to Brown.

People look on as fire crews work to extinguish a fire in the 2100 block of May Breeze Drive in Hampstead, Monday, July 6, 2020. Fire companies from Carroll and Baltimore Counties responded to the blaze that was reported Monday afternoon.
“Apparently the house was under construction and almost ready to be completed when the homeowner[‘s] van caught fire, which extended into the house,” Brown said.

He estimated 110 personnel came from fire companies in Carroll and Baltimore counties, and York County, Pennsylvania. The fire was under control by 6:31 p.m., according to Brown.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, Brown said.

Fire crews work to extinguish a fire in the 2100 block of May Breeze Drive in Hampstead, Monday, July 6, 2020. Fire companies from Carroll and Baltimore Counties responded to the blaze that was reported Monday afternoon.
