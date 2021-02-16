Hampstead Farmers’ Market relocating to former North Carroll High School complex

The Hampstead Farmers’ Market is relocating to the Panther Sportsplex near the water tower for the 2021 season.
A release from the city states the move to the former North Carroll High School was necessary due to renovations and improvements at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, the market’s former location for 11 seasons.
“We would like to thank the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department for letting us use their carnival field for the market each summer for 11 years,” Keith Johnson, Hampstead Farmers’ Market manager said.
He said they worked with town officials to find a new place and the Panther Sportsplex investors, as well as the space offered, made the decision to move there easy.
“We are very excited about our new home, and are happy we will be located at a place that we know is near and dear to the hearts of many in our area,” Johnson said. “It’s a win-win, and we look forward to many years there.”
The market runs every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon from June through September.
It welcomes vendors who grow, make or bake what they sell. Prior to the pandemic, the market hosted live music each Saturday, offered visitors a place to sit and enjoy the food and music. The release states the advisory team hopes the amenities can return safely in the new season but it will depend on the local health department and state regulations at the time.
The Hampstead Farmers’ Market, an award winning farmers’ market, ended it’s 2019 season with a record 35,229 visitors over 18 Saturdays.
For more information on the market, visit hampsteadfarmersmarket.com or call Johnson at 410-236-0589.