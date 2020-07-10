Community raising funds for Hampstead family whose dream house went up in flames

After a family’s dream home caught fire in Hampstead, three fundraisers sprouted from the community to support them.
The Colvin family invested three years in the home that was being built in the 2100 block of May Breeze Drive, and was weeks away from move-in day when the house caught fire Monday, according to a GoFundMe organized by a family friend. As of 2:10 p.m. Friday, the GoFundMe raised more than $5,700 from 94 donors for the family. The GoFundMe is titled, “Everything lost.”
More than 100 fire company personnel from three counties responded, according to Cole Brown, Hampstead fire company safety officer. Firefighters arrived just before 5 p.m. and got the blaze under control by about 6:30 p.m., he said. There were no injuries.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and estimated the damage to be $350,000, according to a news release. The Colvin family could not be reached for comment.
After Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company doused the fire, the next day members collected donations at a food truck event the company already had planned. The company received more than $1,100 in donations and presented the money to the family at the event, according to a Facebook post. The public information officer could not be reached for comment.
Hampstead’s Little Free pantry is also seeking donations to help the Colvin family.
Makenzie Greenwood, 13, is collecting gift cards through Hampstead’s Little Free Pantry. She started the pantry in 2017.
Adam Colvin is the Greenwood family’s electrician, Makenzie said, so when she heard about the fire on social media, she chose to act.
“Hampstead is such a great community and I think that we should all get together and help their family out through these harder times,” Makenzie said.
She hopes the gift cards can help the family replace the belongings they lost in the fire. According to the GoFundMe, all of their possessions were in the home’s basement when the fire started.
The pantry received two gift card donations totaling $100 within 24 hours of Makenzie announcing the fundraiser. She does not have a time limit on the fundraiser.
Her mother, Jennifer, said Adam Colvin had been talking about the house for years and was so proud of it.
Donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2ChDD6b. Select Little Free Pantry in the “Give To” drop-down menu. Donations can be made by texting “GIVE” to 443-917-3845. Mailed donations should be addressed to Hampstead’s Little Free Pantry, c/o St. John’s UMC, 1205 N. Main St. Hampstead, MD 21074.
Makenzie added that the pantry is giving out $15 vouchers on Saturday at 10 a.m. for people to buy produce at the Hampstead farmers market.