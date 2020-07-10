Community raising funds for Hampstead family whose dream house went up in flames

The Colvin family invested three years in the home that was being built in the 2100 block of May Breeze Drive, and was weeks away from move-in day when the house caught fire Monday, according to a GoFundMe organized by a family friend. As of 2:10 p.m. Friday, the GoFundMe raised more than $5,700 from 94 donors for the family. The GoFundMe is titled, “Everything lost.”