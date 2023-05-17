Hampstead Day offers free, family-friendly fun Saturday

The streets of downtown Hampstead will be livelier than ever Saturday, as the town celebrates the 49th annual free, family-friendly Hampstead Day.

Hampstead Day will kick off at 8 a.m. and festivities will continue until 3 p.m. The event will feature live music and entertainment, food vendors, a kids’ zone, emergency response vehicles for children to explore, and more.

Hampstead Town Manager Tammi Ledley said the easiest way to attend would be to park for free at the PantherPlex at 1400 Panther Drive, the site of the old North Carroll High School, then catch a free shuttle downtown, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Shiloh Avenue to Rinaman Avenue.

“It’s the biggest event that Hampstead has for the year,” Ledley said. “Everybody looks forward to it.”

Hampstead Day is organized by the Hampstead Lions Club, with support from the town. Joseph Renehan serves as both Hampstead Day chairperson and Hampstead Lions Club vice president. He said this year’s event should be the most fun Hampstead Day ever, with more to offer than ever before.

“It’s something for everybody,” Renehan said, “it’s really good. You won’t be bored, that’s for sure, and it’s not the same old festival. It’s a little bit of something for everybody.”

Entertainment will begin with a ballet performance, followed by music from the Manchester Valley High School Jazz Band. Then, the Dave DeMarco Band will play for several hours before magician Dave Thomen closes out the afternoon. Renehan said 131 vendors are signed up as well.

The event is a celebration of the community, Ledley said, and will let Hampstead show off its beautiful Main Street, which was revamped four years ago to be completely accessible for all.

“It’s a nice day to walk through all the vendors and listen to the music,” Ledley said, “and then of course you have to eat something before you leave, which is always nice.”

In addition to being a fun afternoon for families, Renehan said Hampstead Day provides churches an opportunity to raise funds by selling food and offers more traffic for small businesses in downtown Hampstead. Ledley added that Hampstead Day often features a number of yard sales, which adds to the celebration.

“It does bring in the dollars to the town of Hampstead,” Renehan said. “That’s great, but it also creates an awareness of the town and Main Street — and to get people onto Main Street and they actually see the businesses that are there.”

This year’s Hampstead Day will feature a bike show and rally for the first time. Renehan said he expects the addition to be popular with youth and young adults interested in Bicycle Moto Cross (BMX).

A returning popular part of Hampstead Day will give children the opportunity to explore emergency service vehicles and interact with members of those communities. Renehan said the Carroll County Sherriff’s Department, Maryland State Police and the Civil Air Patrol will be represented.

The Hampstead Lions will collect eyeglasses at the event to continue their mission of supporting people with blindness or impaired vision.

In addition to coordinating road closures and funding overtime for employees such as event security staff, the town chooses a theme and mans a table at the event, Ledley said. This year’s theme is water conservation. The theme was chosen because freezing temperatures last winter may have caused damage to residents’ pipes, Ledley said. The town hopes to raise awareness of issues such as a leaky toilet, which could cost a Hampstead resident double their normal sewer bill because of needless water use. A leaking toilet may refill itself without spilling or alerting a resident to the problem and can usually be fixed by replacing a mechanical part in the tank.

“We want to make sure people are aware of it,” Ledley said. “It’s not something that I really thought of before I came to work here. Most people don’t know.”

The 49th annual Hampstead Day will be a multigenerational event for many longtime residents, Ledley said, and a great way for Hampstead to show town pride.

“It’s one of those days that everybody is out and about,” Ledley said. “The first event we had after COVID was 55 degrees and raining, and the streets were packed. People were out and visiting with neighbors. People have attended this event all their lives.”