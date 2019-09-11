Hampstead Police Department swears in newest officers

As of Tuesday evening, Hampstead officially has two new cops on the beat.
At the monthly meeting of the Hampstead Town Council on Tuesday night, Mayor Chris Nevin, flanked by Hampstead Chief of Police David Snyder, swore in police officers Matthew Baughman and Matthew Spencer.
Baughman and Spencer graduated from the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s Academy on Aug. 2, after a seven-month training program there, and have been engaged in a Hampstead Police Department field training program since, according to a town media release. The officers were selected out of an original field of 150 applicants, 13 of whom interviewed for the two positions.
After their swearing-in Tuesday, Snyder spoke about how proud he was to have Baughman and Spencer on board, as well as reminding them of the public trust their badges represent.
“We are very proud of what they’ve done,” Snyder said, speaking to those attending the meeting at the Hampstead Town Office. “The badge we get is not our badge — it’s your badge. It belongs to the people in town.”