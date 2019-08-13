Hampstead brings the Carroll County carnival season to a close

Hampstead is bringing Carroll County’s carnival season to a close with the beginning of its kid-friendly carnival.
The carnival, which runs through Saturday, offers plenty of rides, games, food and prizes. But the parents of Hampstead were especially happy to have the carnival offer fun times for their kids.
Joel Barnes, who used to reside in Hampstead but now lives in Westminster, attended the carnival to take his daughter.
“Well, my daughter wanted to come out to the carnival,” said Barnes. “I used to live in Hampstead and the Hampstead carnival was always one of the best carnivals out here besides Reese. I figured I’d take her out, get some delicious food, ride some rides and have a good old time.”
Barnes really also loved the overall atmosphere of the Hampstead carnival for kids.
“The atmosphere here is real chill. Everybody’s real relaxed here and it’s so spaced out so it’s not a lot of walking, my feet won’t hurt,” said Barnes. “Everything is right here and the kids have a blast at this carnival. The other carnivals seemed like a little bit older, but this Hampstead one you see a lot more kids and a lot more kids having fun.”
A Manchester mom brought her kids to the carnival for all the kid-friendly rides.
“We’re here with some friends and have a toddler to do some rides together,” said Whitney Marciano. “They always have a lot of kid’s rides. So that’s why we’re here, for all the kids.”
Marciano has been attending the carnival for the past 10 to 15 years.
Hampstead mom Deanna Lee also attended the carnival for the kid-friendly fun.
“I live down the street, so it’s a good time for the kids and we just love coming here for the food and the experience,” she said.
Lee has been attending the carnival for about 30 years and, according to her, her favorite part is the funnel cake.
The fair will continue every night this week starting at 6 p.m. until Saturday at 1341 N. Main St. Parking and admission to the carnival is free.