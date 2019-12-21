Three were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision between a U-Haul truck and a school bus on Md. 482 in Hampstead.
Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital following the collision, Maryland State Police (MSP) said.
Carroll County Public Schools spokeswoman Carey Gaddis said the child was a student on the school bus, who complained of neck pain following the crash and was transported to the hospital as a precaution. The student’s parents were notified, she said.
The bus was transporting the student home from the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, which serves students with pediatric developmental disabilities and disorders of the brain, spinal cord and musculoskeletal system.
The student was the only student being transported by the bus. The driver and an assistant on board were not injured, Gaddis said.
Police, EMS and fire personnel responded to Md. 482, Hampstead-Mexico Road near the intersection with Brilhart Mill Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
According to a release from MSP, preliminary investigation of the incident suggests that a 2018 Ford U-Haul Truck was stopped on the right shoulder of MD. 482 when the bus, operated by F&S Bus services and contracted by CCPS, attempted to pass it. The U-Haul driver then turned left in front of the school bus.
The CCPS Department of transportation does not consider the school bus driver at fault, Gaddis said.
The road was closed for about two hours Friday while police investigated the crash, according to MSP.