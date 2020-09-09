Hampstead American Legion to host luminary display to honor lives lost in 9/11; event planned for Mount Airy

The Hampstead American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200 will host a luminary display to reflect, honor and remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
The event will be held Friday, Sept. 11 from 7-9 p.m. and is free and open to the public, according to a news release. The American Legion will honor prisoners of war and military service members missing in action as well.
The Hampstead American Legion is made up of the American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders. Elinore Frush, former historian of the Auxiliary unit who is headlining the luminary display, said it is important to remember moments that occurred in the past, regardless of how good or bad they were.
“This was so recent that most people who are alive today remember 9/11, where they were, what they were doing,” Frush said. “I have personally visited the site, and it just takes your breath away. You just can’t describe to anybody what you see there, what you smell.
“You can just smell the concrete. It’s totally mind-boggling.”
For the past seven years, the American Legion has held a candlelight vigil on 9/11 but alternative options were put in place in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Frush said. Luminaries will be arranged inside the pavilion along with a table set for one with a glass turned upside down, to symbolize service members who cannot be with their families.
A few of the luminary bags will have facts and descriptions written on them that pertain to 9/11, POWs, and MIAs on behalf of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), according to the release. The DPAA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense responsible for recovering military personnel who are listed as POWs or MIAs from designated past conflicts and other countries around the world.
The identification and verification process can sometimes take years to complete, and the luminary display is designed to reflect on the work the DPAA does to ensure those service members are not forgotten.
The vigil isn’t the only event the American Legion had to alter or cancel as a result of the pandemic. Back-to-back crab feasts were originally scheduled in August, and a car show was rescheduled before being canceled.
Frush said the American Legion has hosted free dinners for military veterans for 11 to 12 years and the event got so popular that those in attendance had to sign up for seating beforehand to secure a spot.
“This year, we’re going to do carryouts, and they have to sign up for it ahead of time,” Frush said. “We’re still going to salute and honor our veterans on Nov. 8, the closest Sunday to Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11. The way we did it had to be canceled, but we’ve learned that we can do it as a carryout.”
Frush said the candlelight vigil has attracted at least 100-120 people every year and was always a successful event. This is the first year the American Legion is hosting a luminary display in place of the vigil, and Frush said it is difficult to determine how many guests will show up to pay their respects.
The American Legion requests that anyone in attendance for the luminary display wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“We have this beautiful pavilion now where we’ve always held the candlelight vigil … but we can’t have that kind of crowd now,” Frush said. “We thought we would just have something set up and people can come and go at their own wish.”
Day of Remembrance rally to take place in Mount Airy
The #WalkAwayMaryland group, with help from members of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee, will also honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2011, holding a Day of Remembrance rally Friday at Baker-Simpson-Bowlus Pop Up Park in Mount Airy.
The event will coincide with the mayor’s weekly broadcast of the national anthem at the Mount Airy Town Hall at noon, and will also recognize those who continue to stand for freedom, civility and the U.S. Constitution, according to a flyer for the event.
Former Carroll County Commissioner Richard Rothschild and state Del. Dan Cox, a District 4 Republican, are among a variety of guests scheduled to speak at the rally.
Those in attendance are encouraged to maintain social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet, and face coverings are required whenever physical distancing is not possible, according to Mount Airy Recreation and Parks.