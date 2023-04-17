Incumbent mayor and council members running unopposed in May 9 Hampstead election

The Town of Hampstead election scheduled for May 9 has already been decided, as the current mayor and two Town Council members are running for reelection, unopposed.

April 10 was the last day for candidates to file a nomination packet to run in the town’s election. Town officials said only the incumbents — Mayor Christopher M. Nevin and Council members Deborah Painter and David Unglesbee — turned in nomination packets.

The election is set for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 9, at the Town Hall, at 1034 S. Carroll St.

In December, an ordinance was passed raising the mayor’s annual salary from $7,000 to $9,800 and council members’ pay from $3,000 to $4,000 annually. According to town code, neither the mayor’s nor the council members’ salaries may change during their terms of elected office, so after May 9, Nevin’s, and Painter’s and Unglesbee’s salaries will increase, while the remaining Town Council members whose seats were not up for election — Diane Barrett, Wayne Thomas and Benjamin Zolman — will continue to earn $3,000 annually until their terms end in May 2025.

Nevin, 64, has lived in Hampstead since 1989. He was first elected mayor in 1995 and served two terms until 2003. In 2003, he ran for a seat on the Town Council and was elected, serving in that capacity until November 2010, when he returned to the mayor’s office after then-Mayor Haven Shoemaker resigned to become the District 2 Carroll County commissioner.

Nevin was again elected mayor in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

He works as senior vice president and mid-Atlantic regional manager for investment real estate with First National Bank.

Nevin said he the town government works well together, and he wants to continue that teamwork for another four years.

“We understand our past, and what it takes to successfully move our town forward. We understand that raising a family in a safe and nurturing community is what led many of us to choose to live here,” he said in an email. “We will continue to take a common-sense approach to governing, and make a commitment to you that we will never take a short-term politically expedient option, but instead be guided by what is in the long-term best interests of our town. This approach has served Hampstead well in the past, and you can count on us to ensure it will continue into the future.”

Unglesbee, 53, was first elected to the council in May 2015, and was reelected in 2019. He moved to Hampstead from Howard County with his family in 2003.

Unglesbee said he is proud of all that has been accomplished to improve the town during the last several years, including “complete revitalization of our Main Street ... total makeover of our downtown park; the War Memorial Park, with a new amphitheater; The Gardens at Richards Family Cemetery,” he said in an email. “All the projects that I was involved with will need to be maintained now.

According to the town’s 2022 annual report, renovation of the bandstand at War Memorial Park began in fiscal 2022 and was set to be completed in fiscal 2023. Walking paths were paved in Chief Sites Memorial Park and a new playground was added, also in fiscal 2023. Costs for both were to be paid via state grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Gardens project at Richards Family Cemetery began in 2019 and this month phase 2 of the project was set to begin with a new herb garden bed box. The cemetery dates to the early 1700s and its restoration is being helmed by Unglesbee.

Painter served on the Planning and Zoning Board before being appointed to serve on the Town Council in March 2020. She serves as council liaison to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

“I love this town and the people here,” she said in an email. “I believe that while there are always obstacles (and opposition), that our council truly works to support growth and development, while keeping the small town vibe.”

Painter, who declined to give her age, has lived in Hampstead since 1999. She works as a supervisor in data management for Penguin Random House.

To vote in the May 9 election, you must be a registered voter in Carroll County, and must have lived within the corporate limits of the town for at least 30 days before the election.

For more information, go to https://hampsteadmd.gov.