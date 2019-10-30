When it comes to trick-or-treating this Halloween, National Weather Service meteorologist Louis Rosa made a recommendation that might alter some plans.
“It should be done early, probably late afternoon, no later than 9 p.m. or so, maybe 8 p.m.,” he said in an interview Wednesday evening. “Make sure everyone is home by 9 p.m.”
That’s because Carroll County, along with much of the area from southern Pennsylvania through Central Maryland and into northern Virginia, are at an “enhanced risk” of damaging winds or even isolated tornadoes. That’s according to a National Weather Service alert sent out Wednesday afternoon.
“There is definitely potential for strong winds, damaging winds,” Rosa said, noting that winds just a few thousand feet above the ground will likely reach 60 to 70 miles per hour between 9 p.m. Thursday and midnight. “Rain could pull that wind down to the surface.”
Wind gusts at the surface of at least 40 to 45 miles per hour are likely through Thursday night, he said.
Official trick-or-treating hours in some Carroll County municipalities don’t begin until 6 p.m. or later Thursday, though some Halloween events were already held late weekend or over the weekend.
Thursday is likely to see mild temperatures, according to Rosa, with a forecasted high of 75, but there could also be sporadic rain throughout the day, turning to heavy rain in the early evening.
“I think the rain will come in around 7 p.m. or so,” he said. With on-and-off-again rain throughout the day, that could mean 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall by Thursday night, which Rosa said could lead to localized flooding.
Rain overnight will give way to a cooler Friday that will remain breezy, Rosa said, with wind gusts of 20 to 35 miles per hour expected and a forecasted high of only 54. It’s cooler weather that could last a while.
“I think it’s going to last at least a week or so,” Rosa said. “More highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s. Definitely jacket time.”