American Legion Post 31 annual Halloween parade in Westminster canceled

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Legion Post 31, the organizers of the annual Westminster Halloween parade, have canceled the 2020 parade, citing health and safety concerns for the attendees, organizers, and first responders involved.
This year would have been the 76th parade, according to a news release from the post.
The parade, traditionally scheduled the Tuesday before Oct. 31 every year, features local civic and community organizations, and draws thousands of people to Westminster. The parade has been a popular and well-attended event since it first took place on Oct. 31, 1945 and is one of the older parades in the region, according to the release.
“The 2020 pandemic has caused our community to make many adjustments for the sake of safety,” said Paul Emmert, past commander of the American Legion. “Even though things have opened up a little bit, the risk is still high considering the large number of people that line the streets during the parade in the downtown area. The parade takes a great deal of planning. We feel this is the best decision."
Added Carroll Post 31 Commander Adrian Gamboa: “The parade has been around for a long time. … We are really unhappy to cancel it, but we would rather be safe than sorry.”