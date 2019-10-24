Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Photos: Carroll County homes decorated for Halloween Oct 24, 2019 | 2:42 PM A look at area halloween decorations Next Gallery PHOTOS Career and Tech teachers recognized Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Centenarian celebration Centenarian Anna Fay Jenkins celebrated her 100 years Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the McDonalds in Hampstead where she plays Bingo every Tuesday morning. Jenkins was born October 13, 1919 in Hampstead. German-American Day at McDaniel College Pets Available for Adoption - Week of October 15, 2019 Comic Con Regional Champion American Legion Carroll Post 31 is 100 Piney Run watershed survey Carroll Christian vs FCA Bravehearts volleyball Pets Available for Adoption - Week of October 7, 2019 Advertisement