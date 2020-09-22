Couple opens Sykesville salon during pandemic, designing space with COVID-19 in mind

While shops shuttered their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, Mindy and Greg Coles began working to open a second business in Sykesville.
The married couple also operates ALC Custom Landscapes, which has been in business 30 years. With one business solidly established, the Coles set out to start their second — right at the start of the pandemic.
“I guess we started looking for places in March, like right at the beginning of the shutdown,” said Mindy Coles, a cosmetologist with 30 years of experience. “It was a scary decision, that’s for sure, especially when we signed that lease for five years. But we’re doing really well. The numbers are looking good.”
The Hair Company advertises itself as a full service salon, offering haircuts, coloring, specialty wraps, waxing and more.
Coles set out to design the salon with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in mind. The 2,400-square-foot business features a large waiting room — so people don’t have to stand outside in the cold or heat — a sanitizing station at the front door and haircut stations spaced at least 6 feet apart. Inside a separate room for coloring hair, guests may grab a disposable mask if they want to protect their regular masks. In the spa room, supplies are tucked away in cabinets and containers to prevent cross contamination.
In a time when people are living in more isolation, Coles believes giving someone’s appearance a boost can help improve their outlook.
“I just love to be with people and talking to them and learning about their family and life,” she said. “Just to be able to make them feel better about themselves and, you know, experiment with new styles and colors, and it’s just fun to me. And it’s not even like a job to me, to be honest.”
Some of those clients came to The Hair Company when other local salons closed, according to Coles. She’s heard customers tell stories of how COVID-19 has affected them. Some have lost loved ones, and Coles said she understands their pain — both her and Greg’s parents died in the past five years, plus a brother and sister. Coles' 90-year-old father died in the past month, though not from COVID-19.
“We just lean on each other and made it through,” she said. “Our parents would be very proud of us with the new business and our other business. We’re just very fortunate.”
Coles manages the everyday functions of the salon, including two employees, while husband Greg handles the business side, she said. Together, they hope to offer a warm, family-friendly salon with affordable prices to the community they love and raised their daughter Samantha in, who’s now off to college.
In the future, Coles said she hopes to hire more staff to offer facials and massages. Whenever COVID-19 restrictions can be dropped, she foresees transforming the hair coloring room into a bridal suite.
The Hair Company opened July 30, but a grand opening is planned for 4 p.m. Friday, to include a ribbon cutting and prepackaged hors d’oeuvres. The business can be found at 20 Liberty Road Suite D.