After 127 years, Hahn’s of Westminster to close and move expanded operations to Hampstead

After 127 years, Hahn’s of Westminster is closing its operations in the city and moving to Hampstead.

The beloved store and meat packing and processing plant will expand to a new 54,000 square-foot headquarters on 10 acres at the corner of Route 482 and Panther Drive in Hampstead, according to a Wednesday news release from the office of Gov. Wes Moore, who praised the company’s long history in Carroll County.

“Hahn’s is not only known for its outstanding food products, but also for its excellent customer service over the years,” Moore stated in the news release. “This family business is a great example of a homegrown Maryland success story. We thank the company for reinvesting in Carroll County and its workforce with this new location.”

Hahn’s long history in Carroll County dates back to 1896, when William F. Myers started a meat processing and packing plant at the corner of Liberty and Green streets in Westminster. He would use a wagon to deliver meat products to Baltimore. Then, two of Myers’ daughters married Joseph and Norval Hahn and Myers helped them establish themselves in the industry. In 1918, Hahn’s of Westminster was born.

“More than a century later, many of the original recipes and age-old traditions are still used at the family-owned business, which specializes in smoking domestic pork and beef with real hickory wood,” the news release states.

Hahn’s Pork & Beans Store on Hahn Road (Route 27) is a destination for many locals, to purchase hams and bacon, coffee roasted on-site, and a variety of other local products, such as honey, jams and barbecue sauces.

The Westminster store will close once the Hampstead location is open, according to Hampstead town officials. The new location will include a retail and dining area, Town Council member David Unglesbee said.

“We’ve known they’ve been coming for a while,” he said. “It’s a tradition to get food from them.”

Hampstead Mayor Christopher Nevin said the town welcomes Hahn’s as a great addition to its business community.

“We’ve been talking to Hahn’s for some time,” Nevin said. “We look forward to continuing the great tradition of Hahn’s.”

Nevin expects the company to break ground on the new site next year, but an official timeline remains uncertain.

Hampstead council member Deborah Painter said the news is a win for the town.

“We’re very excited to have them come,” she said. “Really, we’re only 10 minutes from their current location, so it’s good for everybody. The location will be a bit larger, and the parking better.”

Meanwhile, Westminster officials say they are sad to see Hahn’s go.

“Hahn’s was a landmark on Route 27, as you left the city boundaries, which will be missed,” Mayor Mona Becker stated in an email on behalf of the city’s Common Council. “But I want to offer hearty congratulations on their expansion to a larger facility. I know they will continue to provide the same great service that has been their hallmark for over a century.”

Carroll County’s Department of Economic Development has been working with Hahn’s on its expansion plans for the last few years.

“Hahn’s site search included out-of-state options, and its decision to remain in Carroll County is a testament to our pro-business environment and the quality of our workforce,” Director Jack Lyburn stated in the news release. “I want to thank Hahn’s for its continued investment in Carroll County.”

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce is working to approve a $400,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, a program that assists economic development projects, and is providing a $25,000 workforce training grant through its Partnership for Workforce Quality program.

“Hahn’s has made its mark on Maryland for more than a century, and we hope this expansion will give it the room needed for another 100 years in business,” said Kevin Anderson, Maryland’s commerce secretary. “We look forward to watching the company continue growing as it expands its footprint in Carroll County.”

Hahn’s assistant manager Amanda Ladzinski said in the news release that the company is rooted in family values and takes pride in serving Carroll County residents.

“As we look to the future, Hahn’s remains dedicated to strengthening our bond with the Carroll County family and making a positive impact,” she said in the news release.