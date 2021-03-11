‘A positive influence in the community’: Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County relishes in grand opening of county’s first ReStore

A large, bright blue building sits at the corner of Hahn Road and Manchester Road in Westminster at the site of what was once the Westminster Antique Mall.
The building is now the home of Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County’s first ReStore, the second largest in the state of Maryland. Staff members and volunteers of the nonprofit organization welcomed customers to the facility’s grand opening on Saturday, March 6.
The tenant of the antique mall was evicted in September after failing to pay nearly $58,000 in owed rent and the decision to use the space for something else raised some concerns among community members who did not want to see the antique mall replaced.
ReStore manager Scott Swartz said they have received nothing but support and on opening day, about 125 people were lined up outside at 9:30 a.m. waiting for their turn to experience the ReStore when it opened at 10.
Swartz said 163 sales were made on that first day.
“We were so excited,” Swartz said. “The turnout was awesome and it would have been much better if we could have done this in a non-COVID-19 environment, but we do plan to have a true grand opening celebration in the summer, hopefully post-COVID.”
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a home improvement store and resale center that sells donated furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price, according to a Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County news release.
Habitat for Humanity uses funds raised by its ReStores to help families build, rehabilitate and repair their homes.
Swartz said the organization started its search for a ReStore location about two years ago and they narrowed their site choices down to three. Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County committee members were given the chance to visit each site and voice their opinions on which site was better suited for the ReStore.
Swartz is joined by Executive Director Bryan Lyburn in handling operations at the ReStore. Lyburn has been with Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County for eight years and said dreaming up the idea of a ReStore started when he first arrived on the job.
“ReStore is an opportunity for us to earn earned income,” Lyburn said. “Building houses and raising money is difficult every year and we’d like to continue to expand our mission and grow it and this helps us do that. We accept donated items and sell them for a profit and those funds go back to support our primary mission, to build affordable homes for Carroll County families.”
The organization has a strong history in Carroll County as the only nonprofit focused on the creation and preservation of affordable homes in the area, according to the release. Since 2002, volunteers have built and/or rehabilitated 10 homes and more than 60 individuals have been served by nearly 14,500 volunteer hours.
Over $1.4 million has been invested in the community through Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County’s dedication.
The ReStore facility boasts a community space within the warehouse that can be configured into a classroom and seats about 42 people. The space is fully operational and is equipped with a large television and two white boards that are waiting to be installed.
“It’s been relatively smooth sailing because we opened during COVID,” Lyburn said. “We weren’t a pre-COVID business that had to retrofit, we were able to plan for it from the get-go.”
The ReStore is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations of household and building items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the ReStore is encouraged to visit CCHabitat.org/ReStore.
“Our core mission is to build homes, communities, and hope,” Lyburn said. “This is a means to an end for us and it’s a revenue generator for us, too. It’s a way for us to keep things out of the landfill, engage volunteers, partner on employment programs and be a positive influence in the community.”